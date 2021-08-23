PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl is set to moderate a health panel on Monday afternoon to discuss school safety with experts from CHOP and the Philadelphia School District. The panel will be answering your questions about COVID-19 and staying safe in school.
You can watch the town hall live on CBSN Philly at 3 p.m.
- What: Town hall to discuss school safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
- Who: CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl, CHOP experts, and members from the Philadelphia School District
- When: Monday, August 23
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
