BREAKING:FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl is set to moderate a health panel on Monday afternoon to discuss school safety with experts from CHOP and the Philadelphia School District. The panel will be answering your questions about COVID-19 and staying safe in school.

You can watch the town hall live on CBSN Philly at 3 p.m.

  • What: Town hall to discuss school safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
  • Who: CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl, CHOP experts, and members from the Philadelphia School District
  • When: Monday, August 23
  • Time: 3 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.