BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed refugees from Afghanistan are heading to the Garden State. It’s not known when, or how many, but the refugees will be housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County.
Officials tell CBS3 they will provide housing, medical, and transportation support.
Could not be prouder that the extraordinary @usaf C-17 crew who safely evacuated 823 Afghans is stationed here in New Jersey at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. This is who we are as a state and a nation. https://t.co/a74y0TvGoJ
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 23, 2021
Murphy sent a letter to President Biden on Sunday stating the refugees are welcome in the Garden State.
“These brave individuals and families — many of whom have worked to assist our military or put their own lives on the line in support of human rights and American initiatives — must not be left behind,” Murphy wrote.