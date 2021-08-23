PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DA Larry Krasner and DAO staff will update the public on recent developments in the fatal 2019 shooting case of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. He will also reiterate his administration’s commitment to appropriately pursuing justice for communities who suffer from one of our city’s most challenging public health and safety issues, gun violence. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: DA Krasner to Provide Update on Prosecution of Murder of 2-Year-Old Nikolette Rivera, Reaffirm Commitment to Holding Shooters Accountable
- Who:DA Larry Krasner
DAO First Assistant Robert Listenbee
ADA Chesley Lightsey, Supervisor, Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit
Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hojnowski, Homicide & Non-Fatal Shooting Unit
Rev. Myra Maxwell, Supervisor, DAO C.A.R.E.S Program
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas
Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Johnson, Lead Pastor, Dare to Imagine Church
Other invited guests
- When: Monday, August 23, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.