PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While the worst of Henri will miss the Philadelphia region to the east and north, we are still seeing plenty of effects from Henri as it takes aim at the New England coast. Heavy rain has tapered off across most of the region Sunday morning. Light and scattered showers will still be possible in the afternoon, but most areas should generally stay dry.

We should see a few breaks of clouds at times this afternoon too. Where the sun peeks through the clouds, mainly in the southern sections of the region, we could have enough instability to get a few pop-up thunderstorms to develop. The threat for thunder will extend north into Philly and suburbs but will be much less as compared to far south Jersey and Southern Delaware.

As Henri spirals in New England this evening and tonight, the precipitation shield will shift from the north and eastern side of the storm to the west and southwest sides. This will allow for a renewed chance of rain and thunderstorms across our northern and far western counties overnight. Be on the lookout for periods of heavy rain once again tonight. This rain and storm activity will eventually push south on Monday morning into Philly and Suburbs, before fizzling out. With the remnants of Henri still hanging out to our northeast on Monday, while the threat of steady rain will diminish, scattered thunderstorms could still rotate through.

The flooding and flash flooding threat will remain high through Monday due to the previously saturated ground. By Tuesday, the sunshine looks to return but we will really start o heat up again through the middle of the week, as highs rocket back into the 90s starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday. Humidity will stay excessive too as we could look at feels like temperatures near 100 on Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Henri looks to make landfall early this afternoon as a TS. While the direct effects from Henri will stay well to our east and north, we could still experience some limited gusty winds, mainly overnight tonight and centered to our north and the threat for heavy rain will continue across portions of the area today with lingering thunderstorms on Monday.