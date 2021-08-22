1 Person Injured Following House Fire In Pennsauken Township

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A fire ripped through a home in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey overnight. Flames broke out early Sunday morning on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Avenue.Wild Pitch In 10th Inning Sends Padres Past Phillies 4-3
Crews arrived and quickly got the fire under control.
Firefighters rescued one person from the burning home. That person was rushed to the hospital.
No word on their condition.