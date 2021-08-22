1 Person Injured Following House Fire In Pennsauken Township

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A fire ripped through a home in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey overnight. Flames broke out early Sunday morning on the 7400 block of Zimmerman Avenue.

Crews arrived and quickly got the fire under control.

Firefighters rescued one person from the burning home. That person was rushed to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

