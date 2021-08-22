WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed at a gas station on Saturday in Willingboro, New Jersey, police say. The victim, later identified as Jesse Everett, was shot at the Phillips 66 gas station on 99 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Everett was transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital then airlifted to Cooper Medical Center in Camden and pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.READ MORE: Cape May Beach Patrol To Name Beach In Honor Of 16-Year-Old Lifeguard Norman Inferrera III
Investigators say the victim pulled up to the pumps, in a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier, and soon after another vehicle entered the gas station. A man then exited from the passenger side of the vehicle, approached Everett and shot him in the head.
Two people were inside the car with him but they didn’t sustain injuries.READ MORE: Man Shot In Neck In Hunting Park, Philadelphia Police Say
Police do not believe the incident was a random confrontation.
No arrests have been made and the investigation by the Willingboro Township Police department is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Man Shot, Killed In Carroll Park, Philadelphia Police Say
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.