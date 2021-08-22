PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a press conference on Monday at 1 p.m. where he’s expected to make vaccines mandatory for all teachers and staff. Anyone not vaccinated would likely have to agree to regular COVID testing.

The Garden State would be among the first in the nation to enact this type of mandate joining others including California and Connecticut.

“We are the most densely populated state in the nation,” Murphy said. “We got clobbered in the beginning, the second wave before the vaccines was a lot longer for us than for some other states and the variants feed on our density.”

A spokesperson for New Jersey’s top teacher’s union called the measure “appropriate and responsible.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Philadelphia School Board has scheduled a special session to vote on a local mandate to require all staff to be vaccinated.

“The decision has not been made yet on whether we will mandate them for all staff,” Dr. William Hite, the Superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, said. “However I am strongly a proponent of mandating for all staff.”

The Federation of Teachers already has their support. Some religious and medical exemptions would apply.

Tuesday’s meeting is virtual and open to the public at 5 p.m. Philadelphia School District students head back to class on Sept. 2.

In other vaccine-related news, the Food and Drug Administration could give full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot on Monday, according to the New York Times.

The approval could boost the vaccination campaign and convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer’s shot is safe and effective.

The U.S. Military is expected to require that service members get vaccinated soon after Pfizer’s shot is authorized.