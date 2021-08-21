Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Speak With Students At Rising Scholars Basketball Camp In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. — Inspiring young athletes in Camden. Eyewitness News was at Mastery High School of Camden on Saturday for the Rising Scholars Basketball Camp.Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Hurricane Henri's Effects
Mayor Vic Carstarphen and professional basketball player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist mentored the group.
They spoke with the students about important values on and off the court like discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.