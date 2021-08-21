Mayor Vic Carstarphen, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist Speak With Students At Rising Scholars Basketball Camp In Camden

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CAMDEN, N.J. — Inspiring young athletes in Camden. Eyewitness News was at Mastery High School of Camden on Saturday for the Rising Scholars Basketball Camp.

Mayor Vic Carstarphen and professional basketball player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist mentored the group.

They spoke with the students about important values on and off the court like discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

