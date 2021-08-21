PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Travis Sanheim have reportedly avoided arbitration. The Flyers and Sanheim agreed to a two-year contract Saturday, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
According to Friedman, Sanheim's contract will carry a $4.675 million annual average value.
The contract will allow the 25-year-old to reach unrestricted free agency after it expires.
The Flyers and Sanheim reportedly had an arbitration hearing scheduled for next week.
Sanheim, a first-round pick in 2014, had three goals and 15 points with a minus-22 rating last season. In 255 career games, the left-handed d-man has 85 points and a minus-28 rating.
Next season, Sanheim is expected to play on the Flyers’ second pair with newcomer Rasmus Ristolainen.
Sanheim was the Flyers' final restricted free agent.
The team re-signed center Connor Bunnaman on Friday.