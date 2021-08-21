CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers news, Travis Sanheim

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Travis Sanheim have reportedly avoided arbitration. The Flyers and Sanheim agreed to a two-year contract Saturday, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

According to Friedman, Sanheim’s contract will carry a $4.675 million annual average value.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Delivery Driver Fighting For Life After Brutal Assault By Teens, Police Say

The contract will allow the 25-year-old to reach unrestricted free agency after it expires.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: What To Expect From Henri This Weekend

The Flyers and Sanheim reportedly had an arbitration hearing scheduled for next week.

Sanheim, a first-round pick in 2014, had three goals and 15 points with a minus-22 rating last season. In 255 career games, the left-handed d-man has 85 points and a minus-28 rating.

Next season, Sanheim is expected to play on the Flyers’ second pair with newcomer Rasmus Ristolainen.

Sanheim was the Flyers’ final restricted free agent.

MORE NEWS: Suspects In Stolen Vehicle, Police Exchange Gunfire In West Mount Airy, Police Say

The team re-signed center Connor Bunnaman on Friday.