PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times throughout his body in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4000 block of North Reese Street just after 8:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital by police.
No weapon has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.