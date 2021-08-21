OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Those living and vacationing down the Jersey Shore are bracing for dangerous conditions. In Ocean City, Henri may have washed away any hopes of seeing the sun.

But it didn’t stop people from hitting the boardwalk.

“I am surprised because it makes me feel good that I’m not the only crazy one,” Scott Patterson said.

And what about hitting the beach?

“It’s pretty fun,” Kelly Brennan said. “Got some fun waves before the big swell comes in tomorrow.”

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds with the potential of flash flooding throughout Sunday evening.

Surfers say they’re taking advantage of Henri’s effects on the water.

“I know it’s going up the coast and it’s going to hit New England,” Brennan said. “I know it’s going to send us waves, but like good waves.”

Cole Wilkinson, a beachgoer, told CBS3 he’s been bodyboarding and surfing.

And while surfers are catching waves, families like the Roberts are enjoying the view

“I don’t really watch the weather that much and we already had our vacation planned to come here,” Rob Roberts said. “Now we walked down the boardwalk and saw surfers and we decided to watch them surf.”

But for businesses along the shore, rainy days have ruined sales.

“When it rains like this it kinda just crushed the day,” Gage Fox, the manager of George’s Beach, said. “It’s a rainout, this crowd is nothing, it’s not what you’d expect on a regular Saturday especially.”

Fox says they’ve been monitoring the storm and they hope the sun shines sooner rather than later.

“They’re trying to fight the rain but eventually your spirit just gets crushed when the rain just won’t let up which it probably won’t for the rest of the night,” he said.