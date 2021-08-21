PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From awareness to action. The Eagles Autism Challenge returned to Philadelphia on Saturday morning. Hundreds hit the ground running and riding on the streets.

The Eagles Autism Challenge provided a way for participants to raise money for autism research.

After being virtual last year the @Eagles #EaglesAutismChallenge is back! To date they’ve raised more than $10 million for research and resources @eaglesautism @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5noy7bVmrR — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) August 21, 2021

“To see them is just humbling and it gives me so much hope and enthusiasm that they are all out here riding, running and walking and our entire organization is here side by side with them,” Ryan Hammond, the executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, said.

The event brought out big stars like cornerback Darius Slay Jr., tight end Dallas Goedert, center Jason Kelce, and Swoop was there leading them off with defensive end Brandon Graham.

“Just wanting to give back and help as much as I can,” Graham said. “It’s a great event.”

This is the fourth year for the challenge. Last year’s event was virtual because of the pandemic.

Participants could either ride 50, 30, or 10 miles. They could also walk a 5K, and there was also a sensory walk. Since the beginning of the event, they’ve raised nearly $12 million.

“That’s the love,” Graham said. “That’s that brotherly love. It’s something that’s needed. I feel like a lot of people want to give back and give to something and this is one of those things and I’m happy it’s continuously growing even during the pandemic.”

If you’re weren’t able to take part in this weekend’s festivities, there’s still another chance.

On Sunday, the Eagles will have another open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, and the proceeds go to the Autism Foundation.