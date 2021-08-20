CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) – A crash in Burlington County has left four people injured. It happened around midnight Friday on the northbound lanes of Route 130 and New Albany Road in Cinnaminson.Philadelphia Weather: Stays Warm, Humid As Weekend Might Bring Thunderstorms
Police say two pedestrians were struck.
In all, four people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.
There's no word on their condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.