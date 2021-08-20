CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) – A crash in Burlington County has left four people injured. It happened around midnight Friday on the northbound lanes of Route 130 and New Albany Road in Cinnaminson.

Police say two pedestrians were struck.

In all, four people, including the driver, were taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.