2 People Hospitalized After Car Crash In Hammonton, New Jersey

HAMMONTON, NJ. (CBS) — Two people were hurt in a car crash in Hammonton, New Jersey early Friday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Waterford-Blue Anchor Road.
Police say the car went off the road and then crashed. Emergency crews rushed to pull the victims from the vehicle.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Stays Warm, Humid As Weekend Might Bring Thunderstorms Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Drive-By Shooting Outside Barbershop In Germantown
Two victims were taken to the hospital, including one that was airlifted. CBS3 is working to get an update on their conditions.MORE NEWS: 11-Month-Old Girl Shot In Head In Accidental Shooting In Chester, Police Say
There’s no word on what caused the driver to veer off the road.