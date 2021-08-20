HAMMONTON, NJ. (CBS) — Two people sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Hammonton, New Jersey, early Friday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Waterford Road near Central Avenue.
Police say the car went off the road and then crashed into a large tree.
Police say Jamall H. Davis, 34, was driving the vehicle and Emonie T. Townsend, 22, was in the passenger seat.
Townsend was partially ejected from the vehicle, while Davis had to be removed from it with assistance from the Winslow Township Fire Department. Townsend was transported via helicopter to Cooper Hospital and Davis was taken to the same hospital by ambulance.
There's still no word on what caused Davis to veer off the road. The accident is currently under investigation by the Winslow Township Highway Safety Unit.
Should anyone have any information about this crash, they are urged to contact the HSU at 609-567-0700 x1196.