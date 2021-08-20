Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Drive-By Shooting Outside Barbershop In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. It happened on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue just before 5:40 p.m.

Police say one or two gunmen got out of a vehicle and shot at a group of people outside of a barbershop. Police say the group of people was just standing and sitting, hanging out, when the gunfire erupted.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the hospital.

A 62-year-old man was shot and is now in critical condition. Three other people – ranging in age from 28 to 41- are in stable condition.

The crime scene unit spent the evening marking spent shell casings in the middle of the street.

Eyewitness News spoke to a man who lives in the neighborhood, who is fed up with the ongoing violence in the city of Philadelphia.

“This is a world where you don’t know if you’re going to wake up tomorrow,” Lamont King, of Germantown, said. “The violence gotta stop in the city of Philadelphia. It’s gotta stop everywhere.”

Police say the gunmen left the scene in a green colored-vehicle.

At this time, there’s no description of the gunmen and police have no motive.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.