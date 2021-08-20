16-Year-Old Cape May Lifeguard In Coma Following Accident On Job

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – A 16-year-old Cape May lifeguard is in a coma after he was injured while on the job. It happened on Thursday.15-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head Dies Following Shooting At Jerome Brown Playground In Tioga, Philadelphia Police Say
Cape May's city manager says the teen is being treated at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.
The teen lifeguard is in critical condition.
The city manager said more information will be released later on Friday.