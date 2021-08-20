11-Month-Old Girl Shot In Head In Accidental Shooting In Chester, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — An 11-month-old girl was shot in the head in Chester. It happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Frank Young Avenue.
The baby was treated at Crozer Chester Medical Center and was then transported to Dupont Hospital where she received further intense medical treatment.
Authorities are not releasing the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time, but they say it was an accident.
Police told Eyewitness News the child is in fair condition and is expected to survive.
The incident remains under investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.