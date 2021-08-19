BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A community is overcome with emotion as they celebrated Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly’s release from the hospital following a Wednesday shooting.
Chief Kelly left St. Mary Medical Center a day after authorities say Colin Petroziello, 24, shot him in the ear and hand. Yardley Police were responding to a probation call when the shooting happened at Yardley Crossing apartments
After hand surgery, the chief walked out to throngs of people and a solemn round of applause, the crowd knowing it could have been a much more dire situation. Mayor Chris Harding hugged Chief Kelly as he got emotional addressing the crowd.
“We’re able to watch Chief Kelly come out of this hospital, he’s on the road to recovery,” Mayor Harding said. “We’re able to support his family being here and that’s why we’re here and that’s what this is all about.”
Chief Kelly shared words of appreciation before he left, touched by the reaction.
“Thank you all. I appreciate all you did for me these last couple of days,” he said, adding, “The thing that makes this business different than every other one is this.”
Petroziello faces attempted murder charges after shooting Chief Kelly through his front door.
The chief is expected to make a full recovery, and colleagues of Chief Kelly told CBS3 he will take some time to rest and heal with his family.