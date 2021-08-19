SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — A close call in New Jersey as surveillance video captured to moments a car crashed into a table outside a Wendy’s.
This happened Monday in South Brunswick.READ MORE: Taste With Tori: Love Of Food Combines With Love Of Family At Port Richmond's Her Daughters Cafe
The video shows the car narrowly missing a family eating outside the restaurant.READ MORE: Colin Frank Petroziello Charged With Attempted Homicide In Shooting Of Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly
Video of the scene shows crews cleaning up.
Firefighters had to pull the driver out of the car.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Files Appeal Over Judge's Order Christopher Columbus Statue Can Stay At Marconi Plaza
There were no serious injures.