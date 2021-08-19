CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Middlesex County news, New Jersey news

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — A close call in New Jersey as surveillance video captured to moments a car crashed into a table outside a Wendy’s.

This happened Monday in South Brunswick.

The video shows the car narrowly missing a family eating outside the restaurant.

Video of the scene shows crews cleaning up.

Firefighters had to pull the driver out of the car.

There were no serious injures.