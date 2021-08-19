PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a lifelong dream come true. In this week’s Taste With Tori, we head to a cafe in Port Richmond where the love for food and the love of family come together for the perfect mix.
In Port Richmond, one family is pouring all of their love and care into their coffee, scratch sandwiches, scratch desserts, and bookshelf of plants because they've got plenty to go around.
So, come on in and feel it and feel right at home at Her Daughters cafe.
But wait, who's daughters are they?
And all four of her kids work at the cafe, each one with a role to create a food memory for all based on theirs. It’s owned by sisters Sam and Gina and this was all they ever dreamed of as kids.
Before they decided to open during the pandemic, they were preparing the neighbors by letting them in on their progress, and it paid off because when you give love, love arrives.
