PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania until 1:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for the following counties:

South central Montgomery County;

East central Chester County;

North central Bucks County;

Northwestern Philadelphia County; and

Northern Delaware County.

The following parts of New Jersey are under a tornado warning:

West central Hunterdon County

PHI issues Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: <.75 IN] for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia [PA] till 1:15 AM EDT https://t.co/vrxrI26h5q pic.twitter.com/XLqiUHvcuU — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) August 19, 2021

A flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. As of 12:45 a.m. Thursday, the East Branch Brandywine Creek is at 6.6 feet. Flood stage is 7 feet.

Limited sunshine and spotty showers are possible through the afternoon before rain chances increase later this evening. Storms will likely begin to develop far west around 5 p.m. and gradually spread north and east throughout the evening.

Downpours are likely across our north and western communities Wednesday night through around 3 a.m. Thursday.

A few storms could be strong to severe during this timeframe with damaging wind, frequent lightning and an isolated tornado being the greatest concern.

The highest rainfall totals are likely to occur over the Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

By daybreak Thursday the heaviest rain departs and storm chances isolate in coverage for the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday could feature spotty to widely scattered showers mainly confirmed to the afternoon and evening hours.

The mugginess looks to stick around through at least early next week.

IN THE TROPICS

Grace has regained tropical storm strength. The system is on a westerly path toward the Yucatan Peninsula, where landfall at hurricane strength is now expected then a second landfall as a hurricane on the coast of mainland Mexico. No U.S. impacts are expected.

Tropical Storm Henri will continue to meander around Bermuda into Friday before ejecting off to the northeast this weekend. It could churn up rip currents and surf at the Jersey Shore. No direct U.S. impacts are expected.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.