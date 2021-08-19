PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Weather Service will be out surveying damage from severe storms during the overnight hours Thursday, including a possible tornado in Montgomery County. The tornado may have been in Franconia Township.

Chopper 3 was over the damage left behind on Thursday morning.

Video shows some significant damage to a roof, an umbrella toppled over a fence and some trees were completely uprooted.

One tree snapped and just missed a house. People who live in the home say they opened their front door and save a massive tree. Off to the side, another tree can be seen crushing a car.

There is a lot of cleanup to be done as CBS3 was on Deerfield Drive in Franconia Township. Damage was also found down the road.

A shed was flipped on its side and roof damage was visible to a home with shingles all over the ground.

Strong storms really did some damage to the area.

The National Weather Service will be surveying the damage in Montgomery, Bucks and Berks Counties to see exactly what rolled through the region through the night.

Meantime, CBS3 spoke with one woman who says the storm sounded like a train went by and she was thankful no one was injured.

“I sat on the bed and heard this woooof and I thought ‘That doesn’t sound good,’ and my phone was beeping in the living room and that was the tornado warning. So then I came to the front door, I couldn’t see out there was a big huge branch in front of it,” Carol Falcone said.