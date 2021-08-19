PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot, including a 28-year-old man who was killed, in Germantown Thursday afternoon, according to police. It happened on the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue just before 5:40 p.m.
Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Three other victims — a 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman — were all shot and are currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.