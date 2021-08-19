PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. Police said Thursday it happened shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4600 block of Unruh Avenue.
Police said the man was shot one time in the abdomen.
The victim was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by police, where he later died from his injuries.
Authorities said at this time, there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.