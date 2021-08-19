COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Lockheed Martin is closing its Sikorsky helicopter plant in Chester County. The Coatesville plant will close in March next year.
Two hundred and forty employees are expected to lose their jobs.
The company had intended to close it in 2019. However, it stayed open after pressure from then-President Donald Trump and other Pennsylvania elected officials.
Chester County commissioners say they will focus on supporting employees, and coming up with plans for the 22-acre site.
The company blames a downturn in the commercial helicopter sector.
The company blames a downturn in the commercial helicopter sector.

In a statement, it said: "We were unable to secure enough additional work to sustain operations."
The company said it will consolidate the work in other Lockheed Martin locations.