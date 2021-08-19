Belmont Hills Fire Company Celebrate Firefighter Alex Fisher's Release From Hospital After Struck, Injured In Fatal Crash By Alleged Drunk Driver

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) – A big welcome home celebration is underway in Montgomery County. It’s for a firefighter who was hit by an alleged drunk driver while responding to an emergency call on the Schuylkill Expressway.
The chief of Belmont Hills Fire Company called it a huge win as firefighter Alex Fisher came home in true firefighter fashion.
Fischer spent weeks in the hospital recovering after he, two other firefighters, and a Pennsylvania State Trooper were hit while responding to a crash on Schuylkill Expressway.
The driver, Jacquelyn Walker, is charged with driving while under the influence, according to authorities. Walker is also charged with vehicular homicide.
His friend and fellow firefighter Thomas Royds died due to the crash. He talked about recovering and grieving this loss.
The other firefighter injured will be having surgery on Thursday. The chief says he will be OK.