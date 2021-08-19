NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) — A big welcome home celebration in Montgomery County for a hero. It’s for a firefighter who was hit by an alleged drunk driver while responding to an emergency call on the Schuylkill Expressway.
The chief of Belmont Hills Fire Company called it a "huge win-win" as firefighter Alex Fischer came home in true firefighter fashion.
Fischer spent weeks in the hospital recovering after he, two other firefighters, and a Pennsylvania State Trooper were hit while responding to a crash on Schuylkill Expressway. He’s grateful his injuries aren’t worse.
"The injuries that I have are minimal to what I could of been having if I was a couple feet over it's a miracle to be here," Fischer said.
It’s also a homecoming tinged with heartbreak.
The driver, Jacquelyn Walker, is charged with driving while under the influence, according to authorities. Walker is also charged with vehicular homicide; Fischer’s friend and fellow firefighter Thomas Royds died due to the crash. He talked about recovering and grieving this loss.
"I remember one of my chief officer's wife was working at the hospital, and she told me that he didn't make it," Fischer said. "I couldn't believe what I was hearing."
The other firefighter injured will be having surgery on Thursday. The chief says he will be OK.