PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- One of the closely watched battles of Eagles training camp was at left tackle between former first-round pick Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata. While head coach Nick Sirianni hasn’t declared a winner yet, Mailata has by all accounts had the better camp and that was before Dillard suffered a knee injury. Now, a report indicates that the team has started to get interest from other teams about the potential availability of Dillard.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, teams have reached out to the Eagles about Dillard’s availability via trade. The 25-year-old is currently listed as week-to-week with a knee injury, so it remains to be seen when he would be able to get back on the field.

Dillard missed all of last season after suffering an injury in training camp and he played 331 snaps in his rookie season in 2019. Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com points to the Carolina Panthers trade of former second-round tackle Greg Little as for what a potential compensation package could look like.

Little was selected by the Panthers with the 37th pick in the 2019 Draft (same draft as Dillard) and played in just 14 games across his two seasons with the franchise. The Dolphins sent a conditional 2022 7th round draft pick to the Panthers to acquire Little.

For Dillard, the question is whether or not the Eagles would prefer to move the former first-rounder in order to get compensation for him or keep him as depth behind the presumed starter in Mailata.