YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a shelter-in-place has been issued in Yardley due to an active standoff that resulted in the borough’s police chief being shot multiple times. Police say Chief Joe Kelly responded to a call at The Yardley Commons, located along South Main Street, on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect opened fire on Kelly with a shotgun after he entered the apartment.

Kelly was struck in his hand and part of his ear and is currently in “good condition” at St. Mary Medical Center, police say.

“Absolutely extremely lucky to be alive,” Lower Makefield Police Chief Ken Coluzzi said. “Never thought he would encounter a shotgun being pulled or fired at him at this situation. This individual who shot the chief is known to us from recent incidents.”

Coluzzi said investigators believe the suspect is armed with other weapons as well as a shotgun. Investigators are attempting to negotiate with the suspect but so far, “there’s been no response,” he said.

The suspect was not shot in the standoff and there’s been no “continuous exchange of gunfire,” according to Coluzzi. The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment after shooting Kelly.

“It was a probation check on an individual, which turned into a domestic. The probation officer called for assistance, the chief was nearby and he rolled in to assist,” Coluzzi said. “It turned heated, verbal, scuffle, looked like it was going violent so she called for help.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area and all residents are urged to shelter in place until further notice.

Coluzzi said police have evacuated as many people as they could out of the apartments and a nearby day care center as well. Coluzzi said police were able to safely get the suspect’s mother out of the apartment.

