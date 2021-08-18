BREAKINGUS Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Yardley news

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – A shelter-in-place has been issued in Yardley due to an active standoff. Sources tell Eyewitness News a Yardley Borough officer was shot multiple times.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials Provide Update On Anti-Violence Efforts Underway Citywide

The Yardley Borough Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of The Yardley Commons, located along South Main Street, due to an ongoing police investigation.

They are urging all residents of the Yardley Commons to shelter-in-place until further notice.

No further information has been released.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Widespread Downpours Likely Across Region With Marginal Risk Of Severe Weather

Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBSN Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story. 