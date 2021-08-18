PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen girl was shot on a basketball court in Philadelphia’s Tioga section Tuesday night. It happened at the Jerome Brown Playground at 20th and West Ontario Streets just before 9 p.m.
Police say the 15-year-old girl was shot once in the face and once in the head. She is currently in extremely critical condition, according to police.
Police say surveillance cameras show the teen was playing basketball at the time of the shooting and there were at least 10 other people on the court.
"Fortunately, the entire incident was captured on cameras that are at the playground. It's very tragic. It shows this 15-year-old female actively playing basketball, actually dribbling the basketball, when she suddenly collapses when she gets shot," Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Detectives are looking to speak to witnesses.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.