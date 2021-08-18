PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA employees, who are a part of the Transit Workers Union 234, are warning about a possible strike. They released a video Tuesday.
"Unions, this is something that we need," one employee said.
“We need unions in America,” said another.
The workers' contract is up on Oct. 31.
Union members say they’re seeking a fair contract and are willing to strike until they get one.
SEPTA released a statement in response to the union's video.
It reads: “SEPTA is committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations with TWU Local 234 to reach an agreement on a new contract that is fair and responsible. We look forward to discussing all issues with union leaders at the bargaining table.”