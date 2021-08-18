PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search continues for the man who held a Shell gas station attendant at gunpoint during a robbery over the weekend on Vine Street. Police say this man was buying a soda when he pulled out a silver gun and demanded money.Suspect Arrested After Shooting Yardley Police Chief Multiple Times During Standoff At Yardley Commons, DA Says
The suspect made off with $90 and was last seen walking toward 11th Street.
Police say the suspect is between 30 to 40 years old.
Officers warn if you see this man, call 911 immediately.