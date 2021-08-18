CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Cherry Hill Police Department is searching for a man they say impersonated police and pulled a woman over on Route 38.
The incident happened Monday afternoon in Cherry Hill. According to the department, a woman reported being pulled over by a white Ford van with red and blue warning lights on its grill.
The victim told officers a white man in his 30s wearing a blue T-shirt with "POLICE" written on it came to her driver side window.
The man reached in through the window and grabbed the victim by her neck. The department said she pulled away and drove off.
Anyone with information on who this man is should call 856-432-8834.