PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are learning more about the 18-year-old football standout shot and killed in Olney. Khyrie Isaac was gunned down in front of the ShopRite Monday night.

Isaac played spring football at Northeast High School and was practicing there just hours before he was gunned down.

“Phenomenal kid, just a ton of energy,” former Bishop McDevitt head football coach Mike Watkins said.

“Khyrie was very, very loved by his teammates, by his community. He comes from a great family,” Northeast High School head football coach Eric Clark said.

One day after the 18-year-old was shot multiple times while sitting in a car with his girlfriend outside the ShopRite on East Olney Avenue, we’re learning about the football star’s heart and talent from his coaches.

While the school district currently had him registered at Samuel Fels High School, Khyrie played for Bishop McDevitt last fall and Northeast High School this spring, where he intended to play his senior year.

“He is extremely athletic, fast, quick, catches the ball really, really well,” Watkins said.

“From the minute he took off on his first route, I knew he was a special player,” Clark said.

Isaac had plans to play after high school following a recent scouting trip.

“He couldn’t wait to play college football. That’s all he would talk about,” Clark said.

Coach Clark says Khyrie was at practice Monday, just hours before police say three men wearing ski masks opened fire.

“He might have left around 3:30 or 4 o’clock, so the last time I got to see him was the beginning part of our practice,” Clark said.

The coach says he learned about what happened and canceled practice Tuesday to talk to his team.

“We just gave them a chance to tell good stories, we laughed, we cried,” Clark said.

As officials continue to investigate, the coach says this season will have extra meaning to honor this life gone too soon.

“The kids said they want to get back out and play for Khyrie this season,” Clark said.

At last check, the 19-year-old woman also shot in that car, who we’re told is Khyrie’s girlfriend, is listed in critical condition.

