Man Shot During Armed Carjacking In Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An armed carjacking left a man injured in Philadelphia. It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at 29th Street and Ridge Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.
Police say the victim drove up to meet a friend when two men approached, opened fire, and stole the victim's car.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.