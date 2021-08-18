PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting suspect in Bucks County was shot and killed by police on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday afternoon, according to Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

According to the district attorney, the suspect shot a victim on the street in Middletown Township, Bucks County. The victim was flown to St. Mary Medical Center in serious condition, Weintraub said.

Chopper 3 was live over Roosevelt Boulevard, where several Philadelphia and Bucks County police vehicles converged near the intersection of Adams Avenue along with a smashed gray sedan.

It all began at the Racquet Club Apartments in Levittown, where police sources say emergency calls came in just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a person shot.

Multiple agencies responded, including Newtown Township, Penndel and Middletown Township Police, who are told are leading the investigation.

When Eyewitness News arrived at the apartment complex, an area was blocked off as K-9 units continue to investigate.

Neighbors say a male who lives on the first floor of the apartment complex was shot.

“I wanted to come out for a walk and, all the sudden, I see all the police cars down here and all the sudden they’re starting to rope it off. And I asked the officer, ‘What happened?’ and he said he really can’t say but there was a shooting,” resident Sandy Czyzewski said.

The large police scene has all southbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard shut down at Adams Avenue, causing significant traffic delays as they continue their investigation.

There is no word on the suspect’s identity at this time.