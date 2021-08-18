PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen was shot in the face and killed in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened on the 6700 block of Musgrave Street just before 9 p.m.
The 18-year-old victim was shot once in the face, according to police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.