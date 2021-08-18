If you’ve been feeling like you’re going through a particularly rough time lately, you’re not alone. Bad days happen to the best of us, and you can’t always control the circumstances surrounding them. Whether it’s stress from work, school or perhaps all of the major changes the country is collectively experiencing, sometimes it can be easier to focus on the small details that are within our control.

There’s no one single secret to happiness, but a little bit of low-budget retail therapy can provide a boost to anyone’s day. From fun fidget toys to festive face masks, here are 10 great products that can be had for under $20 on Amazon that will bring a smile to your face.

Kasa Smart light bulb, multicolor

The right lighting can definitely improve the vibe of a room — and bring a little bit of cheer. These Wi-Fi enabled smart bulbs for Kasa Smart set up without requiring a separate hub, so it’s easy to fill any room with whatever color light you choose. Group multiple lights together for an even cooler, custom look.

Kasa Smart light bulb, multicolor, $13