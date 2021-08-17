UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Eyewitness News will be speaking with the Upper Providence Little League on Wednesday morning. The little league team won the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional title on Saturday and they are now preparing to head into the Little League World Series.
Tune in to Eyewitness News on Wednesday to hear from the Upper Providence Little League team live from Williamsport at 6:45 a.m.
UP Nation, we present to you, the 2021 Mid-Atlantic Region Champions!#NewSwag#SameHeart pic.twitter.com/w8fKFjKi63
— Upper Providence Little League (@upperprovll) August 16, 2021
The 2021 Little League World Series is scheduled for Aug. 19-29 at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa.