CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA employees, who are a part of the Transit Workers Union 234, are warning about a possible strike. They released a video Tuesday.

“Unions, this is something that we need,” one employee said.

READ MORE: Stolen St. Rita Statue Repaired, Back In Position At South Philadelphia Church

“We need unions in America,” said another.

The workers’ contract is up on Oct. 31.

READ MORE: 11th Grade Student At Samuel Fels High School Killed In Shooting Outside ShopRite In Olney

Union members say they’re seeking a fair contract and are willing to strike until they get one.

SEPTA released a statement in response to the union’s video.

MORE NEWS: Valley Forge Casino Hosting Job Fair To Fill More Than 40 Positions

It reads: “SEPTA is committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations with TWU Local 234 to reach an agreement on a new contract that is fair and responsible. We look forward to discussing all issues with union leaders at the bargaining table.”