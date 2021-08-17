CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CHOP, Local, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students and their families were able to spend time at the Philadelphia Zoo and get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Zoo Partner With Chop To Provide Pfizer Shots To Students Over 12

READ MORE: Contentious Christopher Columbus Statue Allowed To Remain In South Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza, Judge Rules

The School District of Philadelphia is teaming up with CHOP to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students 12 and older ahead of the school year.

READ MORE: Former USGA Employee Robert Fryer Allegedly Embezzled More Than $3 Million In US Open Tickets

Those who were vaccinated were able to tour the zoo after their shot.

MORE NEWS: Dover-Based Plane Evacuates 640 Afghan Citizens After Taliban Takeover In Viral Photo

The second dose will be given on Sept. 7, also at the Philadelphia Zoo.