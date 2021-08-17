PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students and their families were able to spend time at the Philadelphia Zoo and get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.Contentious Christopher Columbus Statue Allowed To Remain In South Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza, Judge Rules
The School District of Philadelphia is teaming up with CHOP to provide the Pfizer vaccine to students 12 and older ahead of the school year.
Those who were vaccinated were able to tour the zoo after their shot.
The second dose will be given on Sept. 7, also at the Philadelphia Zoo.