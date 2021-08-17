CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Hill news, Local

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a major traffic backup on I-295 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. An accident involving a vehicle fire has two left lanes blocked southbound near Route 70.

It’s leading to 15 to 20 minutes in delays in that area.

READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In Chester, 2 Adults Injured

The northbound direction is slow-moving as well.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Speaks To Media

Police are asking you use caution in that area.