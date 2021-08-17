CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – There’s a major traffic backup on I-295 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. An accident involving a vehicle fire has two left lanes blocked southbound near Route 70.
It's leading to 15 to 20 minutes in delays in that area.
#CHOPPER3 is live over the scene. @aerialnewsbert @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VaTQWZyEGQ
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) August 17, 2021
The northbound direction is slow-moving as well.
Police are asking you use caution in that area.