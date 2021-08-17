PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether shopping for deals on items new or old, Habitat For Humanity’s second-hand shop is helping those thrift and find clothes and items they need in Philadelphia.

It’s something former Marine Clifton Jones is using to his advantage.

“This is like my 10th, 12th time here,” he told CBS3.

His recent shopping is giving back to the community. Habitat’s Restore is a huge revenue stream for the charity. Donations to the shop are just gifts that keep on giving.

“We sell it, somebody loves your coffee table, it’s now new for someone else. At the end of the day, more Habitat homes get built,” Corinne O’Connell, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, said.

The customers see the good they’re doing as well.

Florence Carire from South Philadelphia told Eyewitness News, “You’re helping people, and you’re getting great deals. You’re able to donate things other people can use. It’s just a good thing all the way around.”

Last year, the South Philadelphia Restore brought in $1.3 million, leading to the charity selling 10 homes and repairing dozens more.

This year’s goal is to sell and renovate more, helping families regain a sense of pride.

“Running water again in a home, a functioning kitchen? Life-changing,” O’Connell said.