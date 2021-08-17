DOVER, Del. (CBS) — There’s a local connection to the fast-moving developments in Afghanistan. The Biden administration says it has assurances from the Taliban for the safe passage of Americans traveling to Kabul airport for evacuation.
But everyone is talking about this image.READ MORE: Contentious Christopher Columbus Statue Allowed To Remain In South Philadelphia's Marconi Plaza, Judge Rules Former USGA Employee Robert Fryer Allegedly Embezzled More Than $3 Million In US Open Tickets
A U.S. Air Force C-17 evacuated 640 Afghan citizens on Sunday night.
Flight-tracking software shows the plane belongs to the 436th Airlift Wing, based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.MORE NEWS: School District of Philadelphia Students Vaccinated At Philadelphia Zoo
The evacuation mission runs until Aug. 31.