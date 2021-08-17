PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Teenage twins were both shot in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at North 22nd and Edgley Streets.
Police found the 17-year-old boys both shot in the legs.
Police say there are about 20 shell casings at the scene.
So far, no one is in custody.
