By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Teenage twins were both shot in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at North 22nd and Edgley Streets.

Police found the 17-year-old boys both shot in the legs.

Police say there are about 20 shell casings at the scene.

So far, no one is in custody.

