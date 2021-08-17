13-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In Chester, 2 Adults Injured

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A triple shooting in Chester left a 13-year-old boy dead and two adults injured. It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at 9th and Madison Streets.
The child, who was shot in the chest, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two adults were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
So far, no arrests.