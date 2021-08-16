HARRISBURG (CBS) — Eighty percent of adult Pennsylvanians have received their first dose of their COVID vaccine, according to Governor Tom Wolf. The announcement comes as more than half of the state’s adults are fully vaccinated.
"Today's vaccination milestone is a reminder that Pennsylvanians are committed to the health and safety of themselves and their neighbors. Thank you to every Pennsylvanian who helped make it happen. I couldn't be prouder," said Gov. Wolf.
According to a Monday morning release, Pennsylvania is ninth in the country for first doses administered; the Commonwealth is fifth for total doses given.
"The pandemic has been unpredictable and unsettling throughout the last 18 months, but Pennsylvania has remained steadfast in our vaccination efforts. As COVID-19 variants spread throughout the country, it is vitally important that partially vaccinated individuals receive their second dose and individuals who haven't been vaccinated get the vaccine today," Gov. Wolf said.
As of Monday, 64.3% of adult Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.