PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen was killed and another was injured when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood Monday night. The shooting happened in on the 100 block of East Olney Avenue around 7 p.m.
Police say the teens were sitting in a black SUV when they were shot.
An 18-year-old man was shot at least 10 times throughout his body, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 19-year-old man was shot three times and is currently in critical condition.
Police say the teens were shot by three men who were riding in a white sedan with black-rimmed tires.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.